1/2
Christine Kint
1954 - 2020
{ "" }
Christine Marie Kint BLYTHEWOOD - Christine Marie Kint, 65, of Blythewood, died Saturday, August 1, 2020. Born in Biglerville, PA, on September 12, 1954, she was a daughter of the late Roy Issac and Maybelle Lupp Kuykendall. Christine was a graduate of Biglerville High School and later graduated with a Bachelor of Nursing Degree from Penn State University. Following her graduation, she served in the Untied States Army as a medical specialist while stationed in Augsburg Germany. Christine was a member of the American Legion Post 202 in Gettysburg, PA, 40&8 in Gettysburg and also the Penn State Alumni Association, Palmetto Chapter in Columbia, SC. Prior to her retirement, Christine spent her time working in Geriatrics as a Registered Nurse. Survivors include her husband, John A. Kint, Jr.; daughter, Stacie Gantz; granddaughter, Lillien Gantz; sisters, T. Ann Barbour, Betty Lou Patterson, Freda Redding; and brothers, Roy, Glenn, and Steve Kuykendall. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Jeanne Myers, Susan Kint, and Dorothy Hayberger. The celebration of life for Mrs. Kint will be held at a later date when friends and family may come together safely to honor a life well lived. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway # 2700, New York, NY 10006. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.

Published in The State on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
