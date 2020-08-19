Christine M. Stazzone BATESBURG Christine M. Stazzone, age 77, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away at her home on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Born in Nottingham, England, she was the youngest of four children. She married Joseph Stazzone, her loving husband of 57 years, in Nottingham on December 7, 1963. Christine was an avid reader, skilled dart player, and enjoyed playing Bunco with her Chicago friends. Christine was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Mabel Allen; her brother, Ted Allen and her daughter, Natalie Stazzone. She is survived by her husband, Joseph; her son, Joseph (Cynthia); grandchildren, Ashley, Matthew, Brittanni, Brianna, Taylor, Joseph, Brandon and great-grandchildren, Noah, Aiden, Elizabeth, Addie and Hunter; as well as her sister, Jean (Allen) Dean; brother, Bernard Allen and many loving nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2350 Augusta Hwy., Lexington, SC 29072. A mass will be held for Christine on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Her beautiful smile, infectious laugh, gentle heart, and unconditional love is felt every day and will be engraved in our hearts forever. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, 503 N. Lake Dr., Lexington, SC 29072, phone 803-359-6118, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net