1/
Christine M. Stazzone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine M. Stazzone BATESBURG Christine M. Stazzone, age 77, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away at her home on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Born in Nottingham, England, she was the youngest of four children. She married Joseph Stazzone, her loving husband of 57 years, in Nottingham on December 7, 1963. Christine was an avid reader, skilled dart player, and enjoyed playing Bunco with her Chicago friends. Christine was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Mabel Allen; her brother, Ted Allen and her daughter, Natalie Stazzone. She is survived by her husband, Joseph; her son, Joseph (Cynthia); grandchildren, Ashley, Matthew, Brittanni, Brianna, Taylor, Joseph, Brandon and great-grandchildren, Noah, Aiden, Elizabeth, Addie and Hunter; as well as her sister, Jean (Allen) Dean; brother, Bernard Allen and many loving nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2350 Augusta Hwy., Lexington, SC 29072. A mass will be held for Christine on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Her beautiful smile, infectious laugh, gentle heart, and unconditional love is felt every day and will be engraved in our hearts forever. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, 503 N. Lake Dr., Lexington, SC 29072, phone 803-359-6118, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
8033596118
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved