Obituary

Christine McElveen Charleston- Christine McElveen, of Charleston, SC, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 after a courageous battle with a long illness. She was born in Columbia, SC to the late A.J. McElveen Sr. and Lillian R. McElveen. After the completion of her schooling, she enjoyed a career with NBSC (Synovus). Her life was very fulfilled with the love of her family and fur babies. She is survived by a son, Shayne Ohlsen; and three grandchildren; two brothers, Jack McElveen, Dr. Leland "Joe" (Bonnie) McElveen; two sisters, Carole Haltiwanger, Mimi (Rick) Ackerman; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved her very much. She was predeceased in death by her sister, Brenda McElveen. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209.

