Christine Miller Burgess Poole
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine Miller Burgess Poole LEESVILLE - Christine Miller Burgess Poole, 77, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 23, at Ridge Crest Memorial Park with Dr. Elton Dunbar officiating. Mrs. Poole was born in Leesville, SC, daughter of the late Lever Issac and Rose Taylor Miller. She had a bubbly personality with an infectious laugh. She always showed her family unconditional love and support in all their endeavors. Mrs. Poole was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Surviving are her husband of 42 years, "C.J." Junior Poole; children, Dennis Burgess, Michael (Candi) Burgess, Dee Burgess (Lonnie) Boatwright, Donna Burgess Duncan, Bodie (Cindy) Poole; step-daughter, Diane Gay; brother, LeRoy Miller; sister, Ruby Mitchell; thirteen grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren with another soon-to-be great grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by two sons, David and Jessie Poole; and sisters, Leola Lawson and Leona Temples. The family will be at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Bodie (Cindy) Poole, 238 West Creek Road, Leesville, SC 29070. Memories and condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved