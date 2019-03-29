Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Adams. View Sign

Christopher Ashley Adams LEXINGTON - Christopher Ashley Adams, of Lexington, SC, born April 16, 1965 passed away Saturday, March 6, 2019 after a long illness Born in Washington, DC, he grew up in West Virginia. He attended Shady Side Academy in Pittsburg, was a member of the class of 1984, majoring in Theatre at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, and West Virginia University, Class of 1987 in Morganton, WV. A gifted performer at three Renaissance Faires, his character of "Lickspittle" was a favorite of the patrons of the Carolina Renaissance Faire in Concord, NC. His career was in IT support for the Red Cross and before that Pfizer. Memorial services for Chris will be held at Caughman-Harmon Funeral Home, Lexington, SC, on March 30, 2019 at 3:00 o'clock pm. Visitation with the family will precede the service at 2 pm. He is survived by his beloved wife, Heather O'Neal Adams of Lexington, SC; his two adored and adoring stepdaughters, Tira Shelton, of Lexington, SC and Teagan Shelton of Davidson, NC; his father and stepmother, Charles & Carol Adams of Hendersonville, NC; his aunt, Sandy Ryan, his stepfather Charles Luzader and stepbrother, Lee Luzader, all of West Virginia, and his in-laws, Hugh and Carol Ryall of Lexington, SC.

Published in The State on Mar. 29, 2019

