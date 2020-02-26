Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Alexander Mallard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Christopher Alexander Mallard LEXINGTON - A loving son, brother, and friend to all who knew him, Christopher Alexander Mallard, 24, passed away February 12, 2020. Born November 13, 1995, Alexander attended White Knoll High School. Alexander was a giving and loving person who loved laughing and life itself. From an early age he showed apassion for sports andtheoutdoors. He enjoyedplaying football, wrestling, baseball, riding dirt bikes and swimming with his friends. He also loved country music, his red pickup truck, and fishing from any dock on Lake Murray. Most importantly, Alexander enjoyed being around people and making them smile.A gentle and caring spirit, Alexander showedgreat empathy for everyone he encountered. He deeply loved his family, including his best buddy - his dog Martin. Alexander is survived by his mother,Sharon Mallard of Lexington, SC, his father, Isaac A. Mallard, Jr., Jennifer L. Coulter, and sister, Erin A. Coulter, of Chapin, SC, and grandfather, James C. Gantt of Columbia, SC. He is also survived by many extended family members to include cousins, aunts and uncles, and a Grandfather - all of whom will forever love and cherish his memory. A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday February 29, 2020 at 1 PM at Cinnamon Hill House and Gardens, 808 South Lake Drive, Lexington, SC 29072. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Prisma Health Children's Hospital Oncology Clinic, 7 Richland Medical Park, Suite 7215, Columbia, SC 29203 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Christopher Alexander Mallard LEXINGTON - A loving son, brother, and friend to all who knew him, Christopher Alexander Mallard, 24, passed away February 12, 2020. Born November 13, 1995, Alexander attended White Knoll High School. Alexander was a giving and loving person who loved laughing and life itself. From an early age he showed apassion for sports andtheoutdoors. He enjoyedplaying football, wrestling, baseball, riding dirt bikes and swimming with his friends. He also loved country music, his red pickup truck, and fishing from any dock on Lake Murray. Most importantly, Alexander enjoyed being around people and making them smile.A gentle and caring spirit, Alexander showedgreat empathy for everyone he encountered. He deeply loved his family, including his best buddy - his dog Martin. Alexander is survived by his mother,Sharon Mallard of Lexington, SC, his father, Isaac A. Mallard, Jr., Jennifer L. Coulter, and sister, Erin A. Coulter, of Chapin, SC, and grandfather, James C. Gantt of Columbia, SC. He is also survived by many extended family members to include cousins, aunts and uncles, and a Grandfather - all of whom will forever love and cherish his memory. A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday February 29, 2020 at 1 PM at Cinnamon Hill House and Gardens, 808 South Lake Drive, Lexington, SC 29072. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Prisma Health Children's Hospital Oncology Clinic, 7 Richland Medical Park, Suite 7215, Columbia, SC 29203 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in The State on Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.