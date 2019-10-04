Christopher R. Bishop PORT WENTWORTH, GA Funeral services for Mr. Christopher R. Bishop will be held 11:00 a.m. (viewing at 10:00 a.m.) Saturday at Grace Christian Church, 5010 Monticello Road with burial at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens, 2603 Two Notch Road. Visitation for Mr. Bishop will be held today from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are his wife, Lydia King-Bishop; step-son, Hezekiah King; step-daughter, Serenity King; parents, Darryl and Angela Bishop-Hammonds; brothers, Joseph and Danny Bishop; grandmother, Azalee C. Bishop. Condolences for Mr. Bishop can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 4, 2019