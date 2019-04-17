Christopher Bostic COLUMBIA - Funeral services for SFC (Ret) Christopher Bostic will be held Thursday 11:00 a.m. (viewing at 10:00 a.m.) at Good Aim Baptist Church, burial with full military honors to follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Wednesday beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel.
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Published in The State on Apr. 17, 2019