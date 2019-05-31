Christopher D. Simmons Jr.

Christopher D. Simmons Jr. WINNSBORO - Mr. Christopher D. Simmons Jr. 17 passed away on May 27, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories his parents: Christopher and Malisa Simmons, one sister: Christy Simmons and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be12 noon Sat. Jun1, 2019 @ Fairfield Central High School Gymnasium with burial at Zion Hopewell Baptist Church. Visitation will be Fri. May 31, 2019 from 12 noon to 7pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180.
Published in The State on May 31, 2019
