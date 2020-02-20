Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Dabbs. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Col Christopher Dabbs GREAT FALLS - Colonel Christopher Wade Dabbs, 54, met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ face-to-face on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate, Charlotte, NC, surrounded by his family. Funeral Service for Col Dabbs will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Harvest Baptist Church, 153 Miller Pond Rd, Rock Hill, SC, with Reverend Marshall Fant IV officiating. Burial will be at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC, at a later date. The family will receive friends from 12:15 until 1:45 pm prior to the service at the church. Born in Columbus, Ohio, into a military family on January 19, 1966, Col Dabbs was the son of Patricia Rabon Dabbs Walker and the late Nathan Thomas Dabbs, Jr. After graduating from Lugoff-Elgin High School, he became a paramedic. While working in the Kershaw County Emergency Medical Service in Camden, he met the love of his life, Donna Faith Parker Dabbs. After marriage, Col Dabbs earned his associate degree from Trident Technical College and his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the Medical University of South Carolina. Additionally, he completed his Master's Degree in Nurse Anesthesia from the University of South Carolina College of Medicine. Having a life-long love for his country, Col Dabbs served for twenty-three years in the US Navy and Army Reserves including several combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan earning two Army Commendation Medals, a Combat Action Badge, a Bronze Star, and other various awards. Col Dabbs worked as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist for Kershaw Heath in Camden, SC, and the Chester Medical Center in Chester, SC. He enjoyed spending time with his family, riding his bike, chocolate malts, Chick-fil-A, Star Wars, and working with his hands to either fix broken things or build something from scratch. Col Dabbs is survived by his wife of 30 years, Donna Faith Parker Dabbs; three children, his son, Christopher Patrick Dabbs and fiancee, Gabriella Carrier; his daughters, Bailey Morgan Dabbs and fiance, Jacob Stiling, and Olivia Parker Dabbs all of the home; six siblings, his brother, Nathan Thomas (Brenda) Dabbs III; his sisters, Vicki (Bob) Woodward, Kim Dabbs, Valerie (Bob) Rabon, Cheryl (Roy) Phillips, and Toni (Doug) Anderson; numerous nephews and nieces . In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Col Dabbs name to Harvest Baptist Church, 153 Miller Pond Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732. Condolences may be made on-line at

