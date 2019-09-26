Christopher Harris "Chris" Pritchard BARNWELL - Christopher Harris "Chris" Pritchard, 56, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 23, 2019. Chris was born in Gaffney SC on June 1, 1963. He was a son of Roger H. Pritchard and the late Peggy Cason Pritchard. A graduate of Barnwell High School, Chris was the president and owner of Query-Pritchard Construction Company. He was an ambassador for Barnwell and made many contributions to the development of Barnwell County. He was very involved with youth sports, and had a heart that could never say no. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 3 PM in Hagood Ave. Baptist Church with Dr. Ken Catoe officiating with burial in the Barnwell County Memorial Cemetery at the airport. Visitation will be from 1:30 until the hour of services at the church. Survivors include his wife, Kathy Mock Pritchard of Barnwell; sons, William Cason "Casey" Pritchard of Charleston and Matthew Clayton "Clay" Pritchard (Christine Willis) of Columbia; father, Roger H. Pritchard of Barnwell; brothers, Rett (Michelle) Pritchard, Derek (Anneta) Pritchard and Michael (Jeannie) Pritchard, nieces and nephews, Parker Pritchard, Madie Pritchard, Laken Pritchard, Seth Pritchard, Ashley P. and Brandon Sandifer, Colton Pritchard, Blake Pritchard, and Abigail Pritchard, and a great niece Mary Gray Sandifer. Please sign our online register at molefh.com
Published in The State on Sept. 26, 2019