Christopher "Chris" Layton McLaurin MURFREESBORO,TN - Mr. Christopher "Chris" Layton McLaurin, age 54, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was born in Columbia, SC to Ed McLaurin and Ann Grammer. Mr. McLaurin earned his Bachelor's degree from Belmont University and MBA from Vanderbilt University. He was the co-owner of Perception Health with Tod Featherling and a faithful member of Fellowship Bible Church. Chris was well known for directing the award winning Pirates of Penzance and starring in plays at the Center for the Arts. Playing Benjamin Franklin in 1776 was his favorite role. His sense of humor was apparent in his mismatched Converse tennis shoes and relationship with his nieces and nephews. Chris is survived by his wife of 30 years, Lisa Casteel McLaurin; children, Lydia McLaurin and her fiancé Jared Taylor and Colin McLaurin all of Murfreesboro; father, Ed McLaurin of Nashville, TN; mother, Ann Grammer and her husband Leslie of Columbia, SC; siblings, David McLaurin and his wife Gayle of Columbia, SC, Leslie Eddings and her husband Danny of Lexington, TN, and Trish Rodriguez and her husband Tony of Spring Hill, TN; nieces and nephews; and his many "theater children." Christ's love shown through Chris to all he met. He will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation with the family will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 10:00am until 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Pastor Phil Hernon will officiate. Burial will take place in Coleman Cemetery.

Published in The State on July 14, 2019

