Christopher McKenzie COLUMBIA Funeral service for Mr. Christopher McKenzie will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the Bible Way Church of Atlas Road, with burial to follow in the Poston Cemetery, Cades, SC. Public viewing will be begin 2:00 p.m. Monday at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher McKenzie.
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Published in The State on Mar. 18, 2019