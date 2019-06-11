Christopher "Chris" Powell

Service Information
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC
29078
(803)-408-8711
Obituary
Christopher "Chris" Powell SALUDA A graveside service for Christopher Michael Wayne "Chris" Powell, 39, will be held Thursday at 12:00 p.m. in Fort Jackson Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:30 11:30 a.m. at Powers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The DAV or Gary Sinise Foundation. Chris passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. Born in Columbia, he was a son of the late David Wayne Powell and Sylvia Marie Lucas. Chris was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was a helpful neighbor and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his children. Surviving are his children, Christopher Owen "CJ" Powell, Savannah Grace Lynn Powell, Loralei Monica Faye Powell; brothers, Robert "Robbie" Powell (Dee), Jonathan "Jon" Powell (Sandy); and paternal grandmother, Wanda Powell. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on June 11, 2019
