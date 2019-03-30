Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Ray. View Sign

Christopher Boyd Ray COLUMBIA Christopher Boyd Ray, 55, of Columbia, died Thursday, March 21, 2019. Born October 12, 1963 at Fort Jackson, SC, he was a son of the late Boyd Emerson Ray and Linda Christine Parks Ray. Christopher was currently CFO of Engineering Design & Testing Corp. following a long successful career in corporate financial management. He was also an active, long-time patron of the arts; currently serving as President of the Columbia City Ballet's Board of Directors and a member of the Trustus Theatre Board of Directors. Christopher also served on the boards of countless other civic and philanthropic organizations over the years including his service as Treasurer on the board of the national Victory Fund; his involvement in the South Carolina Gay and Lesbian Business Guild, the South Carolina Equality Coalition, and Leadership Columbia. Survivors include his husband, Brian Maynor-Ray; grandmother, Lily Parks; step-mother, Valerie Ray; brother, Mark Ray; niece, Amber Tibbs (Taylor); nephew, Chris Ray; a number of aunts, uncles and cousins; and his beloved dogs, Emma, Grace and Lia. A service will be held 10 o'clock, Tuesday, April 2nd, at The Basilica of Saint Peter, 1529 Assembly Street, Columbia, where Chris was a lifelong member. The Very Rev. Canon Gary S. Linsky will officiate. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Columbia City Ballet, ( http://columbiacityballet.com/ ); Trustus Theatre ( https://trustus.org/donate/ ); or the Victory Fund ( https://victoryfund.org/support-us/ ). Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Funeral Home Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel

7600 Trenholm Road

Columbia , SC 29223

