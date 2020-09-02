Christopher Richard Abrams CAYCE - Christopher Richard Abrams, 46, of Cayce, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Born in Columbia on September 22, 1973, he was the son of Richard Larry and Elaine Powers Abrams. Chris was an avid Gamecock fan, and he graduated from USC with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. He loved golfing and fishing, and played Youth League baseball from the ages of 6 to 16. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and especially loved his dog, Bentley. Chris was a soft-hearted and compassionate son, brother, and friend who will be dearly missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing him. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Patrick Andrew Abrams of West Columbia; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Vance and Mildred Powers; and his paternal grandparents, Richard and Alberta Abrams. A Celebration of Life service will be held for close family and friends at a later date. Memorials may be made to the National Liver Foundation, https://liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate-now/
