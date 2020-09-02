1/2
Christopher Richard Abrams
1973 - 2020
Christopher Richard Abrams CAYCE - Christopher Richard Abrams, 46, of Cayce, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Born in Columbia on September 22, 1973, he was the son of Richard Larry and Elaine Powers Abrams. Chris was an avid Gamecock fan, and he graduated from USC with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. He loved golfing and fishing, and played Youth League baseball from the ages of 6 to 16. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and especially loved his dog, Bentley. Chris was a soft-hearted and compassionate son, brother, and friend who will be dearly missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing him. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Patrick Andrew Abrams of West Columbia; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Vance and Mildred Powers; and his paternal grandparents, Richard and Alberta Abrams. A Celebration of Life service will be held for close family and friends at a later date. Memorials may be made to the National Liver Foundation, https://liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate-now/, or to PETSinc., 300 Orchard Drive, West Columbia, SC 29170. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest register at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.

Published in The State on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
4720 Augusta Road
Lexington, SC 29073
(803) 764-9631
September 2, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
