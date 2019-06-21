Christopher Scott Buff BLYTHEWOOD Christopher Scott Buff, 57, of Blythewood, died June 16, 2019 after a long illness. Born December 19, 1961 in Richland County, he was a son of the late Eugene Franklin Buff and Norma Horton Buff. Chris was a graduate of Columbia High School and received his Associates Degree from Midlands Technical College. He was a member of Park Street Baptist Church and was employed with The American Red Cross, as a phlebotomist. Surviving are his sister, Jan Clark (Jared); a brother, Richard Buff (Susan); nieces and nephews; as well as great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Norma Gene Buff. A private family service will be held at a later date. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. The family suggests memorials be made to Pawmetto Lifeline, 1275 Bower Parkway, Columbia, SC 29212. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on June 21, 2019