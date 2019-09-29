Christopher Simmons WINNSBORO - Mr. Christopher Simmons of 1951 Chappell Town Rd. Winnsboro SC passed away on Sept. 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife: Malisa Simmons, daughter: Christy Simmons, six brothers, two sisters and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be 1:00 pm (12 noon viewing) Mon Sept. 30, 2019 @ Zion Hopewell Baptist Church with burial in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Sun Sept 29, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180. Condolences may be sent to russellmccutchen.net.
Published in The State on Sept. 29, 2019