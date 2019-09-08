Christy Mildred Branham PELION - Christy Mildred Branham, 46, of Pelion, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019. Christy was born in Orangeburg, SC daughter of Ralph Hughes and Kathy S. Branham. She attended Wayside Baptist in Pelion. Surviving are her mother and father; sons, Brandon Branham (Heather); Ray Garrick both of Pelion; sisters, Tracy Arvedson (Gerry) of TN; Tonya Heyward (Robert) of Batesburg; brother, Rodney Hughes; grandchildren: Brayden and Kayle Branham. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 8, 2019