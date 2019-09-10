Christy Mildred Branham

Christy Mildred Branham PELION - Christy Mildred Branham, 46, of Pelion, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019. Christy was born in Orangeburg, SC daughter of Ralph Hughes and Kathy S. Branham. She attended Wayside Baptist in Pelion. Surviving are her mother and father; step-father, Darrel Branham; sons, Brandon Branham (Heather); Ray Garrick both of Pelion; sisters, Tracy Arvedson (Gerry) of TN; Tonya Heyward (Robert) of Batesburg; Tammy Hughes; Lucy Riley; Tracy Hutto; and Kristi Fillingham; brother, Rodney Hughes; grandchildren: Brayden and Kayle Branham. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 10, 2019
