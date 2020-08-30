1/
Chyrel Ann Lebednik Culler
Chyrel Ann Lebednik Culler IRMO, SC - Chyrel Ann Lebednik Culler,73, of Irmo, SC, passed away August 27, 2020. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg, SC, with Wallace Rabon officiating. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. Chyrel was born in Orangeburg, SC, to Ann Inabinet Lebednik and the late Victor A. Lebednik. She retired from Bell South and worked for Julia Neal Fashions for over 10 years. Chyrel was a former member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Orangeburg, SC. Chyrel is survived by her mother; daughter, Heather C. French (Brett); grandson, Blake French; sisters, Joan L. Wilkins (Rick) and Julie L. Dean (Clyde); brother, Mark Lebednik; and four nephews. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, SC Chapter, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The State on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC 29118
803-534-6621
Memories & Condolences

August 29, 2020
Our deepest sympathy. May all your wonderful memories of Chyrel help comfort you in the times ahead. She will be missed by many d
Joni & Will Shields
August 29, 2020
Mary Lois Maier
Mary Lois Maier
August 29, 2020
Chyrel Culler will be missed by many.
I was lucky to have her as my good friend❤
Janette P Cannon
Friend
August 28, 2020
Chyrel and I were good friends back in the BellSouth days. We had such good times together along with many laughs. I will really miss her especially her laugh. May she RIP.
Carol Sentell
Friend
