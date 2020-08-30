Chyrel Ann Lebednik Culler IRMO, SC - Chyrel Ann Lebednik Culler,73, of Irmo, SC, passed away August 27, 2020. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg, SC, with Wallace Rabon officiating. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. Chyrel was born in Orangeburg, SC, to Ann Inabinet Lebednik and the late Victor A. Lebednik. She retired from Bell South and worked for Julia Neal Fashions for over 10 years. Chyrel was a former member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Orangeburg, SC. Chyrel is survived by her mother; daughter, Heather C. French (Brett); grandson, Blake French; sisters, Joan L. Wilkins (Rick) and Julie L. Dean (Clyde); brother, Mark Lebednik; and four nephews. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
