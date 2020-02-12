Chyrl A. Curtis COLUMBIA - Chyrl A. Curtis, 68 years old, died on Feb. 5, 2020 at her home in Columbia. She is the daughter of the late Hal and Pearl Curtis. Chyrl was the beloved wife of Mehdi Mirzaee, who survives her. Chryl was a retired school librarian, she received her bachelor's and master's degree in library science from the University of South Carolina. Chyrl began her teaching career at Kingsbury Elementary School in Sumter and later taught in Gadsden. She retired in 2015 and went on to bring joy, laughter and plants to those she loved. Chryl leaves a host of loving friends, who will always remember her quick wit, compassion and keen intelligence. The family will announce memorial services at a later date. Memorials may be made to NPR or SCETV. Services have been entrusted to Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road.
Published in The State on Feb. 12, 2020