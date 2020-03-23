Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cindy Poole. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cindy Rish Poole Feb 22, 1962 Mar 20, 2020 WEST COLUMBIA - On March 20th, our family lost a loving wife, mother & grandmother, our #1 fan and solid rock in times of need, Cindy Rish Poole to ALS. This vicious disease may have won the battle, but Cindy decisively won the war. She far exceeded her doctors' expectations and was an inspiration to many in the way she approached this challenge. She refused to allow ALS to steal her joy, even as it took so much from her. Cindy was the daughter of Joan Rish Gleaton (Dickie) and the late Bennie Rish. Cindy was a graduate of Brookland-Cayce High School (1980) and the USC School of Nursing (1984). She spent the majority of her career helping build Healthy Learners, whose mission she took great pride in. Prior to Healthy Learners, she worked as a Nurse with Richland County Health Department and as District Nurse with Richland 2 Schools. Cindy was a longtime member of Trinity Baptist Church. She was adored by her husband of 37 years Gerry, son Jeremy (Anna Lee), daughter Caitlin Gilliam (Taylor) along with the joys of her life, grandsons Weston & Brantley Poole and Connor and Graham Gilliam. Also surviving are sisters Kathy Heins and Angie (Bill) Cassella. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Healthy Learners @ 2749 Laurel St. Columbia, SC 29204, Trinity Baptist Church @ 2003 Charleston Hwy Cayce, SC 29033 or to an ALS group of your choice. We would like to offer a special thanks to Laura Cochran and to our friends from Kindred at Home for the incredible care and love they provided. Thanks as well to Heart of Hospice for the care they provided in these last weeks. Due to COVID-19 and our desire to ensure a safe environment for all, plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Online register at

