Cipriano "Cip" Conway Spoon LEXINGTON Cipriano "Cip" Conway Spoon, 63, passed unexpectedly Thursday, December 26, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. David Lutheran Church in West Columbia, SC with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Cip was born in Casa Grande, Arizona on February 14, 1956 to the late Leroy Spoon and Mary Ann Spoon Murnak, where he graduated from Coolidge High School in 1974. In June of 2017, he retired from Frito Lay after 31 years of service and moved to Lexington, SC to be with his daughter, grandchildren and extended family. He was a devoted father to Amy, a loving grandfather known as "Bapa" to his grandchildren, and a caring brother and uncle to his family. He loved spending his days with friends and family. Each day always began with breakfast at his favorite restaurant and ended with a hug and kiss goodnight. He thoroughly enjoyed taking his grandsons to school events, playing in the yard, and sneaking them the occasional sweet treat. Cheering on the Green Bay Packers, playing a round of golf with friends or standing on the sidelines of a soccer game always put a smile on his face. Cip is survived by his daughter, Amy (Jason) Middleton; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Walter and Elizabeth Grace of Lexington SC; brother, Franklin (Sandi) Spoon and sisters, Tracie Murnak and Tina Murnak, all of Casa Grande, AZ along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was welcomed into heaven by the loved ones who passed before him including his infant children, Elizabeth and Andrew Spoon; his brother, Rick Maestas; his beloved aunt, Connie Spoon Dooley and his grandmother, Elizabeth (Nanny) Spoon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Jan. 1, 2020