Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claire Kline. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Graveside service 11:00 AM Hebrew Benevolent Cemetery 720 Blanding Street Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Claire Rose Eisman Kline COLUMBIA - Claire Rose Eisman Kline, 92, died peacefully on October 26, at her Lake Murray home in Lexington, SC. In her final weeks, Claire was surrounded by the love of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, sharing hugs, stories, and laughter. Claire was born in Raleigh, NC on April 14, 1927, to the late Frank and Tillye Satisky Eisman. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 68 years, Morris A. Kline, who died February 21, 2016, and by her sister Marian "Cissy" Eisman Wollman. Claire was a loving wife, devoted and generous mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved preparing food for her family and was happiest when surrounded by those she loved. She was a past president of Hadassah, and active member of Beth Shalom Synagogue. Claire enjoyed her time with dear friends in the 21 B.C. Club. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Claire is survived by her daughter, Nancy Gottlieb (Joel); sons, Robert Kline (Kathie) and Michael Kline (Connie); grandchildren, Robin Gottlieb, Ryan Gottlieb (Mary Katherine), Grace Loftis (David) and Elyse Rubenstein (Arun), Max Kline and Lily Kline; five great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Harold Kline; and niece, Barbara Lovejoy. Claire leaves behind cousin, Marie Eisman of San Francisco, CA, and lifelong friend Veiola "Vivie" Patterson. Claire's dearest friend of the last 20 years has been Connie Trapp. Graveside services will be Monday at 11a.m. at Hebrew Benevolent Cemetery, 720 Blanding Street, Columbia S.C. Memorials may be made to Beth Shalom Synagogue. Memories may be shared at

Claire Rose Eisman Kline COLUMBIA - Claire Rose Eisman Kline, 92, died peacefully on October 26, at her Lake Murray home in Lexington, SC. In her final weeks, Claire was surrounded by the love of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, sharing hugs, stories, and laughter. Claire was born in Raleigh, NC on April 14, 1927, to the late Frank and Tillye Satisky Eisman. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 68 years, Morris A. Kline, who died February 21, 2016, and by her sister Marian "Cissy" Eisman Wollman. Claire was a loving wife, devoted and generous mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved preparing food for her family and was happiest when surrounded by those she loved. She was a past president of Hadassah, and active member of Beth Shalom Synagogue. Claire enjoyed her time with dear friends in the 21 B.C. Club. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Claire is survived by her daughter, Nancy Gottlieb (Joel); sons, Robert Kline (Kathie) and Michael Kline (Connie); grandchildren, Robin Gottlieb, Ryan Gottlieb (Mary Katherine), Grace Loftis (David) and Elyse Rubenstein (Arun), Max Kline and Lily Kline; five great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Harold Kline; and niece, Barbara Lovejoy. Claire leaves behind cousin, Marie Eisman of San Francisco, CA, and lifelong friend Veiola "Vivie" Patterson. Claire's dearest friend of the last 20 years has been Connie Trapp. Graveside services will be Monday at 11a.m. at Hebrew Benevolent Cemetery, 720 Blanding Street, Columbia S.C. Memorials may be made to Beth Shalom Synagogue. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close