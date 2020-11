Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Claire's life story with friends and family

Share Claire's life story with friends and family

Claire Pitt

September 17, 1934 - November 9, 2020

Fountain Inn, South Carolina - Claire Touchberry Pitt, 86, went to be with the Lord, Monday, November 9, 2020.

Funeral Services will be private.

Fletcher Funeral Service





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store