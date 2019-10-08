Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claire Swanson Mayer. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Visitation 10:00 AM Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Burial Following Services Greenlawn Memorial Park. Send Flowers Obituary

Claire Swanson Mayer COLUMBIA - Claire Swanson Mayer, 92, of Forest Acres, Columbia South Carolina, passed away peacefully on Sunday October 6, 2019 in Aiken Regional Medical Center, Aiken, S.C. Claire was born in Providence, Rhode Island to Conrad and Marguerite Swanson on February 16, 1927. She received her degree in Nursing at Upsala College in East Orange, New Jersey. She worked for a short time at Roger Williams General Hospital in Rhode Island before marrying Monroe Mayer Jr. and moving to South Carolina. Claire was a long standing member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Forest Drive, Columbia. Claire is preceded in death by her parents, Conrad Swanson and Marguerite (Nelson) Swanson, her husband Monroe Mayer Jr. (1987) and her daughter Linda Marie (1959). Claire is survived by her son, Glenn Mayer (Cathy), two daughters Karen Johnston and Julie Lovell (Ansel). Six grandchildren, Brent Lovell (Alison), Jenni Lang (Jason), Ryan Lovell, B. Todd Johnston, Taylor Engle (Jason) and C.J. Mayer. Six Great grandchildren, Sawyer Lovell Skiles, Norah Lang, Haze Lovell, Miller Lang, Tate Lovell and Rylan Engle. She is also survived by her cousins, Barbara Goodrich (Don), Peter Nelson (Leslie) and David Nelson (Mary) and a niece Ann Schunior. Claire was "One of a kind" who was loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. Special thanks to the Benton House of Aiken, for their loving care and compassion while being her home for the last six months. Also thank you to the staff of Aiken Regional Medical Center for their exceptional care for Claire's last week of life. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church vestibule. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oliver Gospel Mission, 1100 Taylor St, Columbia, SC 29201 or Salvation Army, 3024 Farrow Rd, Columbia, SC 29203. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

