Clara Bernice "Bernie" Labbate COLUMBIA - Clara Bernice "Bernie" Labbate, 84, of Columbia, died Friday, May 17, 2019. Born August 26, 1934 in Harlan, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Dewey Gibson and Maude Golden Shupe Gibson. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in retail jewelry sales for many years. After the death of her husband, Bernie relocated to Columbia to live with her daughter, Barbara Yoder. Survivors include her children, Terry Lettau, Edward Platter, Michael Platter, and Barbara Yoder; brother, William Gibson; 14 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; and two beloved cats. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Phillips Labbate; son, Anthony Labbate; and brothers, Hank and Bobby Gibson. Services for Bernie will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests tributes be sent to the Jessica Caitlin Yoder Special Needs Trust, c/o Andrew Todd, 824 Meeting Street, West Columbia, SC 29169. Memories and condolences may be shared at

Clara Bernice "Bernie" Labbate COLUMBIA - Clara Bernice "Bernie" Labbate, 84, of Columbia, died Friday, May 17, 2019. Born August 26, 1934 in Harlan, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Dewey Gibson and Maude Golden Shupe Gibson. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in retail jewelry sales for many years. After the death of her husband, Bernie relocated to Columbia to live with her daughter, Barbara Yoder. Survivors include her children, Terry Lettau, Edward Platter, Michael Platter, and Barbara Yoder; brother, William Gibson; 14 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; and two beloved cats. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Phillips Labbate; son, Anthony Labbate; and brothers, Hank and Bobby Gibson. Services for Bernie will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests tributes be sent to the Jessica Caitlin Yoder Special Needs Trust, c/o Andrew Todd, 824 Meeting Street, West Columbia, SC 29169. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Published in The State on May 22, 2019

