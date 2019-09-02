Guest Book View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-359-6118 Send Flowers Obituary

Clara May Flick Bryan WEST COLUMBA Clara May Flick Bryan, loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend died from dementia at home on August 31, 2019. She was 101 and had lived in the Columbia area since 1976. Born July 4, 1918 to Hobert and Emma Ruth Flick during the family Independence Day picnic at her aunt's Chapin, NY farm, she was named for the two aunts who delivered her. Clara lived most of her youth in Geneva, NY graduating from high school in 1937. She was very active in drama and speaking societies, winning a regional first place award for high school speaking. In 1937 she was crowned Geneva's Apple Blossom Queen. Married to her high school sweetheart in 1938, in 1940 she was widowed with a young son. In 1941, a high school friend introduced her to another Genevan, John Bryan, Jr. She spent the afternoon of Dec. 7, 1941 sitting on her future in-laws' cellar steps watching her boyfriend clean his Navy gear anticipating recall to the Navy. They were married on May 9, 1942 at the Methodist manse in Geneva. On July 5th, Mr. Bryan returned into service and in December Lt. Bryan was in an Army amphibious combat unit bound for Australia. Like many other wives, Clara would not see or speak to her husband until late 1945. He served in New Guinea, the Philippines and Japan. Mrs. Bryan loved her home and family. She held several secretarial positions in Latham, NY while her younger sons were in Shaker junior and senior high schools, but she loved to take care of her home. Moving due to her husband's job, she lived in Buffalo, NY, Hamden, CT, Natick, MA and Latham before moving to Columbia. Every holiday her home was decorated, with Christmas being a very special time. She enjoyed Riverbanks Zoo and participating in Families Helping Families. She loved for her grandchildren to experience the joy of Christmas with her. Regardless of the occasion, family times with love, food and laughter were very important to her. Mrs. Bryan took great pride in the successes of her three sons; retired US Marine Corps Captain Gary Lee Bryan: Jack Bryan, retired Director of Administration at the SC Attorney General's Office, and Bill Bryan, named employee of the year by the international Gilbane Building Company of RI. She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Dick Flick and sister, Elsie Flick Seyba; her first husband, Donald Scribner; her husband of 58 years, John Bryan, Jr, and her first grandson, Gary Lee Bryan, Jr. of Beaufort, SC. She is survived by her sister, Betty Flick Roloson of New Port Richey, FL; brother, Bill of Macedon, NY; sons, Jack of West Columbia, SC, Gary (Fran) of Albemarle, NC and Bill (Linda) of West Greenwich, RI, along with nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great and great-great-grandchildren from FL to NY, RI to CA and France to Costa Rica. The family extends heartfelt thanks to Dr. Bill Crigler who had attended Mrs. Bryan since 1977. We also thank Drs. Creig DuPuis, Mollie Duke, Jennifer Kern, Michael Roberts, Keith Brightbill, James McIntosh, and Barney Dedmond and their staffs for their expert care and encouragement and to Dr. Robin Ellisor and her staff at Sunset Pharmacy. A special thanks to Clara's longtime CNA and friend, Omelia Rhinehart and the staffs of Regency Hospice and Right at Home. A visitation for friends at the West Columbia home of Jack Bryan will be announced on the Caughman- Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel website. As Clara desired, a graveside Methodist memorial service will be held at a later date on the Bryan family plot in Geneva's Glenwood Cemetery. Mrs. Bryan will rest next to her husband. Clara's life was led by the Golden Rule and her favorite songs were Louie Armstrong's What A Wonderful World and the Beatles Let It Be. Godspeed, Clara May. You are forever loved. Please visit

