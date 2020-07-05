1/
Clara Ingram Gandy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara Ingram Gandy 2/28/1928 - 6/24/2020 HARTSVILLE- Clara Ingram Gandy of Columbus, NC, died on June 24, 2020. She was 92 years old. Born in Biloxi, Mississippi, in 1928, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin C. and Thelma Reynolds Ingram. She grew up in Georgia and South Carolina. She held the degree of Bachelor of Arts from Coker College and graduate degrees in history from Emory (M.A.) and the University of Tennessee (Ph.D.). Her teaching career of more than twenty years involved active participation in professional organizations in the United States and Europe. In the several locations in which Dr. Gandy lived also included work in many civic, religious, and historical organizations. She retired in 1993 as Professor of European History from Coker College. In addition to her parents, Dr. Gandy was preceded in death by her husband, Howard L Gandy (2001); sister, Thelma Ingram Richardson (2014). She is survived by two sons, Tom F. Gandy, and Charles I. Gandy (Becky); grandson, Michael L. Beatty; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held in Magnolia Cemetery, Hartsville, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Coker University, 300 East College Avenue, Hartsville, SC 29550. Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home is caring for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home
306 West Home Avenue
Hartsville, SC 29550
843-332-6531
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved