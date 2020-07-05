Clara Ingram Gandy 2/28/1928 - 6/24/2020 HARTSVILLE- Clara Ingram Gandy of Columbus, NC, died on June 24, 2020. She was 92 years old. Born in Biloxi, Mississippi, in 1928, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin C. and Thelma Reynolds Ingram. She grew up in Georgia and South Carolina. She held the degree of Bachelor of Arts from Coker College and graduate degrees in history from Emory (M.A.) and the University of Tennessee (Ph.D.). Her teaching career of more than twenty years involved active participation in professional organizations in the United States and Europe. In the several locations in which Dr. Gandy lived also included work in many civic, religious, and historical organizations. She retired in 1993 as Professor of European History from Coker College. In addition to her parents, Dr. Gandy was preceded in death by her husband, Howard L Gandy (2001); sister, Thelma Ingram Richardson (2014). She is survived by two sons, Tom F. Gandy, and Charles I. Gandy (Becky); grandson, Michael L. Beatty; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held in Magnolia Cemetery, Hartsville, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Coker University, 300 East College Avenue, Hartsville, SC 29550. Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home is caring for the family.



