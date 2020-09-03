Clara M. Reynolds BATESBURG - Graveside services for Clara Maddix Reynolds, 85, will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday at New Holland Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. Virgil Parsons officiating. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel is assisting the family. Mrs. Reynolds died Wednesday September 2, 2020. Born in Olive Hill, Kentucky she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Nellie Bowling Stegall. She was a member of New Holland Pentecostal Holiness Church and was a retired cashier. Survivors include sons, James Edward "Eddie" Price, and "Tee", daughter, Linda M. Healy (Glenn), step-son, David Lester Price, step-daughter, Barbara Jean Martin, brother, Edward Stegall, 2 grandchildren, Jolene Addy Veal and Juan Carlos Price, and a great-granddaughter, Ella Ryann Veal. Online register at barr-price.com
