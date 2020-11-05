Clara Hornsby Senn
November 3, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Clara Hornsby Senn went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
She was born on December 24, 1923 at the Hornsby Homestead located on Carroll Drive, Columbia SC. She was born the second child to Azlee and Lawrence Hornsby. She was married to the late Walter Roy Senn also of Columbia, SC.
Clara is survived by four children: DeLane Becknell (Tommy), Imogene McFatridge (Don), Rebekah McLean (Hewey), and Emerson Senn. She is also survived by her grandchildren: John Thomas Becknell III, Candy Holland, Mike Floyd, Sonya O'Connor, Suzanne Corey, April Crocker, Julie Carroll, and Katie Golden. She was predeceased by her sisters and brother: Jennie Mae Harbot, Martha Rose, and Stephen Sanders Hornsby.
She was a special Aunt to her nieces and nephews as they always stayed in touch with her through their cards, phone calls, and visits. She always loved and enjoyed each and every contact from them.
Clara was educated in the Columbia area schools and graduated from Columbia High School in 1942. She was a World War II bride marrying Roy the love of her life in May 1944. She made a career as a homemaker and Director of Kindergarten at Temple Baptist Church for many years. She returned to the work force after she was widowed in August 1978, and worked at the University of South Carolina until her retirement.
Described by many as a caring, loving and beautiful individual, Clara was an unassuming and totally unselfish person as she always preferred to give rather than receive. That was apparent in the love, concern, and untold prayers she said for her children, grandchildren, great-grands, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Her one passion in life was her love for the Lord and she nurtured that passion through the love and support of congregations at: North Trenholm Baptist Church (charter member), Temple Baptist Church (charter member), and Dutch Fork Baptist. She served in many positions throughout her life in these churches. She was on every committee at one time or another and has held every position in the church except one – and that was the role of a pastor.
Clara was very creative as she was an excellent seamstress, baked and created custom wedding and birthday cakes, baked bread, wonderful southern cook, and was always working on her crocheting projects for her family and friends.
We celebrate her reunion with our heavenly Father and she will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, with burial to follow at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. A livestream of the services will be available on the funeral homes Facebook page. There will be no formal visitation times but friends are invited to pay their respects one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Abbey Road Hospice, 5429 Bush River Road, Columbia SC 29212
