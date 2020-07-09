Clara Smith

Clara Bell Hutchinson Smith BEAUFORT - Clara Bell Hutchinson Smith passed away in the early evening of July 7, 2020. She was born on June 18, 1923 and had just turned 97 years young. She was the daughter of William Thomas Hutchinson and Mattie Martha Parnell Hutchinson. She is survived by 3 of her 4 children, Wayne S. Smith (Brenda), Martha "Sam" Cowan, and Kathryne S. Harrison (Frankie); 7 grandchildren, Van Lee Smith, Dana Smith Hutto (Jeff), S. Todd Smith, James Brian Cowan, Renee Bailey Spears (Chuck), and Donna Bailey Spivey (Shaun); and 9 great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duffie Lee Smith, Sr.; son, Duffie Lee Smith, Jr.; nephew, Steven Rodney Smith; grandson, Michael Shane Cowan; and sisters, Fannie Mae Norton, Maz Lee Coker, and Betty Louise Orrenmaa. Ms. Clara was raised in Olympia, SC and attended Olympia High School. She was an original member of Northside Baptist Church. Ms. Clara was a housewife raising 4 children. She taught herself to sew when her first daughter was 16 months old and became quite a seamstress making anything from sports coats to wedding dresses and veils. She later sent to work with Singer Sewing Machine Store when it was located in the Dutch Square Mall, where she sold fabric and sewing machines. She was also a wonderful cook and lived a long and happy life. Graveside Services will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 in Southland Memorial Gardens. Social distancing is strongly encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epworth Children's Home. Online register at barr-price.com
