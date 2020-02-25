Clarence Alston, Sr. COLUMBIA - Clarence Alston Sr. was born in the Arthur Town Community to the late Daniel Alston, Sr. and Daisy Mae Ashford Alston. He was a member of Sweet Home Baptist Church. He attended the public schools of Richland District One, where he went on to graduate from Booker T. Washington High School. He studied carpentry and brick mason and became a Master Carpenter. He built homes throughout the Columbia and surrounding areas. Mr. Alston grew up in the Richard Street neighborhood. His homegrown collards were featured on Fox News, Channel 57. He talked about how he grew them with his secret fertilizer. The homegoing service for Clarence Alston will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 11:00 AM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home, 2930 Colonial Drive with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road. A viewing will be held today, Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 2-8 pm with the family receiving friends from 6-7 pm. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 25, 2020