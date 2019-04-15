Clarence Leonard Foster SFC (Ret.) COLUMBIA - A Mass of Christian Burial for SFC (Ret.) Clarence Leonard Adolphus Foster will be held Tuesday at 12 noon in the St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church with burial and full military honors in the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Viewing will be held Monday beginning at 2:00 p.m. in the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are his sons, Adolphus Burris and Bernard Foster; a daughter, Indyie (Lonnie) Sawyer; sisters, Artrelle Randolph and Delores Foster; brothers, Carl Foster, Bernard Foster and Melton Foster; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; his companion, Norine Burris-Corbin; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Apr. 15, 2019