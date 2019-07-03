Clarence Gladden SWANSEA - Clarence "Shorty" Gladden Jr. 69 of Swansea, SC entered in to rest on 6-27-19. Shorty was a Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran as well as a Bronze Star with Valor and Purple Heart recipient. He was born in Glen Alpine, NC where he enjoyed fishing on Lake James and exploring in the Foothills of NC. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather. Shorty was a friend of many and will be missed by all. Services will be held on Saturday July 6 at 2 pm at The Edge Church (New Covenant) in West Columbia, SC. A motorcycle last ride will be given from the church to Tommy's in Gaston with a celebration of life to follow. Visit our on-line registry atwww.folkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on July 3, 2019