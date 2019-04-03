Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence Washington Jr.. View Sign

1SGT Clarence Washington, Jr., US Army COLUMBIA 1SGT Clarence Washington, Jr., US Army (Ret.) 74, of Columbia, died at home, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born in Opelousas, LA, on September 30, 1944, he was a son of the late Clarence Washington, Sr. and Edna Williams. Clarence retired from the United Sates Army after 21 years of service to his Country. Following his retirement, he worked for the Army and Air Force Exchange Service. He was a member of Capital City Baptist Church, where he served as a trustee of the church and head usher. Survivors include his loving wife, Sheliaand Taylor Washington; a daughter, Etha Washington; a son, Simeonn Washington; granddaughter, Fiona Adams; and brothers, Robert McNulty, Phillip Washington, and Joseph Morris, Jr. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Keturah Washington. The service for 1SGT Washington will be held 1:30 o'clock, Saturday, April 6th, at Capital City Baptist Church, with the Pastor Paul Monroe and Pastor Bryan Hunt officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the Heaven Train Group at Capital City Baptist Church, 2243 Percival Road, 29223 Memories and condolences may be shared at

