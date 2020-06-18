Clarence William Hall BLYTHEWOOD Clarence William Hall, 85, of Blythewood, died Monday, June 15, 2020. Born in Darlington County on October 28, 1934, he was a son of the late Boykin and Sue Gainey Hall. Clarence worked in Maintenance for the SC Department of Mental Health. Mr. Hall is survived by his children, Janice Kay Barton, Annette Bramlett and John W. Hall; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Janice King Hall; and a son, Clarence Wilbur Hall. The funeral service for Mr. Hall will be held 2 o'clock, Friday, June 19th, at New Providence Baptist Church, 1884 Antioch Road, Hartsville, with Pastor Cliff Leonard officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. A visitation will precede the service at the church beginning at 1 o'clock. The family will also receive friends from 2 until 4 o'clock, Thursday, June 18th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Jun. 18, 2020.