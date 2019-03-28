Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clathyn Williams Sr.. View Sign

Reverend Clathyn Williams Sr. LUGOFF - Reverend Clathyn Williams Sr., (SSG Retired US Army) was born on November 15, 1949 in Walterboro SC. He was the son of the late Christopher Williams, Jr. and Eliza Fraizer Williams. He went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Clathyn graduated from Walterboro High School. He was enlisted in the United States Army and served honorably for 21 1/2 years. He also retired from Long Haul truck driving for UTI. He became a member of Green Hill Baptist Church and was called into the gospel Ministry on June 15, 1997. Reverend Clathyn Williams, Sr. leaves to mourn his passing: his wife of 9 years, Julia B. Williams; his children Kimberly Branch and Karina McGee, Darnell (Monica) Wallace, Toya Wallace, Devontavius Bradley, Monique Williams, Clathyn Williams Jr., Marie Ammous, Clathyn Williams III, Shawna Hill and Tonya Williams; siblings, Beatrice Williams, MaryAnn Williams, Thomasine Brown (Anthony-Metichen), Joyce Williams, LaNora Gilyard, Jacquline (Lewis) Dinkins, Teresa (Bobby) Jackson, Tiajunna (Guy Jr.) Rogers, Henry (Judy) Williams, James (Jaunita) Williams, and William (Darline) Williams; 19 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and caring friends, all of whom will miss him dearly. The homegoing service for Reverend Williams will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 10:30 AM at Green Hill Baptist Church, 2215 Green Hill Rd., Lugoff with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

