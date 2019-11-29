Claude Hampton Buff, Jr. WEST COLUMBIA Claude Hampton Buff, Jr., 76, beloved husband, daddy, granddaddy and great granddaddy, was born November 27, 1942 in Columbia, SC and passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was the son of the late Lyda McDill and Claude Hampton Buff, Sr. Mr. Buff served in the U.S. Navy and retired from the Cayce-West Columbia Post Office. He was a long- time member of Taylor Street Baptist Church. Mr. Buff is survived by his wife, Pollie A. Buff; daughters, Ashley C. Brown (Scott) and Nikki L. Carter (Chris); grandchildren, Cody Buff (Brittnie), Jennifer Carter, Heather Carter, Brady Buff, and great grandchildren, Karson, Easton, Landon and Waylon Buff. He was predeceased by a daughter, Traci Buff. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Taylor Street Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Dan Rabon and Rev. Sherwood Tidwell. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Taylor Street Baptist Church, 1000 Hafley Ct., Cayce, SC 29033. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Nov. 29, 2019