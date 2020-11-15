Claude was my first foreman at Dayton Perforators on Stanley Ave. in 1963. As a 17 year old Co-OP student from Patterson I worked two weeks and was in school two weeks. I was in school when DP passed out the hams at Christmas that year so Claude drove to my house in upper Dayton view yo deliver my ham. He was always a good friend and boss and was one of my roll models throughout my 41 years with DP, In the late 80's He and Rosie introduced Kathy and I to square dancing. All great memories.

Tom & Kathy Geiger

Coworker