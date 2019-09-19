Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claude W. "Sonny" Jacobs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Claude W. "Sonny" Jacobs WEST COLUMBIA- The funeral service for Claude W. "Sonny" Jacobs, 75, of West Columbia, at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 5637 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212 with the Reverend Joshua M. Knott, officiating. Interment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. The family will greet friends from 1:30-3:00 p.m. prior to the service in the Fellowship Hall. Claude W. "Sonny" Jacobs was born October 5th, 1943, in Georgetown, SC, to Claudie and Elsie Jacobs. He was a graduate of Winyah High School. He was a member of the Army National Guard for 6 years and a graduate of Columbia Commercial College. He also attended Coastal Carolina College. Claude worked as a successful insurance salesman and spent a few years in the car business. He was a longtime member of Arsenal Hill Presbyterian Church, in Columbia, SC, serving as a deacon, and a recent member of Cornerstone Presbyterian Church. Claude enjoyed many years of service in the Dutch Fork Optimist Club where he served a time as President. Claude Jacobs was an avid golfer, a great joke teller, who enjoyed the love of his family and countless friends. He is survived by his wife of 50 wonderful years, Patsy Tilton Jacobs and his two sons, Rev. Jeff (Madeline) and Jason (Sasha), both living in Lakeland, FL, and 5 grandkids, Grace, Lillian, Copeland, Sarah, and London. Finally, Claude fancied himself something of a philosopher. Included in his most recent cache of wisdom is the following quote..."I love my wife, I love my kids, and I love the Lord...I just hope he can forgive me for the things I said on the golf course." See you in heaven Pop. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SC , 190 Knox Abbott Drive, Ste. 301, Cayce, SC 29033 or Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 5637 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. Online condolences may be sent to

