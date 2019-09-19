Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claudia McKay Waits Zorn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Claudia McKay Waits Zorn SCHRIEVER, LA- Claudia McKay Waits Zorn, 75, passed away on September 11, 2019. She was a native of Tyler, TX, resident of Schriever, LA, having raised her loving family in Columbia, SC. A memorial visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Landry's Funeral Home, Thibodaux, La. from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Also a memorial service will be held on Sept. 29, 2019 at 1:00 pm, at Center Cemetery, Smith County, TX . She is survived by her husband, Joseph "Joe" M. Zorn; daughters, Amy F. Taylor and Hester Serrano (Edwin); sons, Joel Fortenberry (Shannon) and William Zorn (Jenny); grandchildren, Emma Lyn and Tyler Joel Fortenberry; Gardner Creighton, Mattie Flynn and Jack Culley Wiggins Taylor; Rebecca, Mary Katherine, and Caroline Zorn and Thade Haddox. She is also survived by her sister Ruth Reeves, of Tyler, TX. She was preceded in death by her son, Jason Fortenberry; parents, Thomas and Alma Olive McKay; and sister Mary Ellen McKay Walsh. In lieu of flowers donations can be make to the Center Cemetery Committee, Attention Ken Culpepper, 10571 CR 313 E Tyler, TX 75706. Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

