Claudia Thomas McLendon LAKE WATEREE - Claudia Thomas McLendon, 84, of Lake Wateree passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Born in Winnsboro, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mildred Powell Thomas. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Charles H. McLendon; two sons, Charles S. McLendon and Matthew G. McLendon (Bianca); sister, June Thomas Hedges (David); and one granddaughter, Sophia P. McLendon. In addition to her parents, Claudia is predeceased by a brother, Dan L. Thomas; and sister, Judy Thomas Lucas. Claudia worked for Southern Bell/AT&T for 26 years, starting out as an operator and moving up to supervisor, the position she held until she retired from the company in 1991. She then worked for 10 years with the Real Estate Trust Department of the Coleman &Tolen Law Firm in Winnsboro. She was an active member of Sunday School and church services at the Lake Wateree Baptist Church. Claudia also was a member of the Fairfield Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees from 2004-2007, as she believed that serving her community and fellow citizens was of the utmost importance. Claudia lived overseas in Okinawa and Panama during her husband's assignments in those regions with the U.S. Army Special Forces, and had a love for travel and adventure that followed her all through life. She journeyed extensively across the U.S. and Canada, went to Europe several times and also spent time in Brazil. Funeral services will be held at 2 o'clock PM Monday, November 11, 2019 at Lake Wateree Baptist Church conducted by Reverend Mike Pelham. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia, SC. The family will receive friends one hour before the service in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Lake Wateree Baptist Church, 5856 Rover Road, Ridgeway, SC 29130. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the McLendon family.

