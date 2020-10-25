Claudia Price-North
June 30, 1951 - October 18, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Private funeral services for Mrs. Claudia Price-North will be held Monday. Viewing for Mrs. Price-North will be held today from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road.
She was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Sakina Grace Price-Troop (2014); father, Bishop Jerome Norman (2020); and brother, Jerome A. Norman, III (1977).
Surviving are her husband, Bishop Albert Neal North; mother, Joni D. Norman; daughters, Shanraé (Dupree) Price-Owens, and Kelly Price; sisters, Pastor Celeste Norman-Hicks and Wanda Wright-Mobley; step-children, Reverend Latron M. North, Musheka Hart, Andron North, Reece North, and Aranda Bell; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Condolences for Mrs. Price-North can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com
.