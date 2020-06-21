Claudine Brown Pharr AIKEN - Services for Claudine Brown "Claudia" Pharr, 91, will be held Monday at 3:00 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church with burial to follow in Lugoff First Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Charles Everett will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2-3 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Mrs. Pharr passed away Friday morning, June 19, 2020 at her home in Aiken, S.C. She was born in Oakman, AL. She was the daughter of the late James C. Brown and Ada Davis Brown. Mrs. Pharr was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, and cooking. She owned Claudia's Beauty Shop in Camden, S.C. Surviving are her children, Cassaundra P. Sturkie (late Richard "Dickie" Sturkie), Dinah P. Sapp (late Joseph "Joe" Sapp), Randy Pharr (Kathy), and Danny Pharr; grandchildren, Jennifer Sapp, Valerie Sapp Ray (Gene), Angie Sturkie Dennis (Bob), Kim Sturkie Woiczechowski (Steven), James Pharr, Dane Pharr (Becky), Daniel Pharr (Jessica), Austin Pharr, and Zachary Pharr; great-grandchildren, Caroline Sapp, Tanner Dennis, Charleigh Dennis, Ashton Ray McManus (John), Gene Ray, III, Cameron Woiczechowski, Jake Woiczechowski, Josh Woiczechowski, Ava Woiczechowski, Tristan Pharr, Ella Pharr, Jase Pharr, and Charlee Kate Pharr. She was predeceased by her brothers, Frank and Harold Brown.
Published in The State on Jun. 21, 2020.