Dr. Clay Benson Dyar III COLUMBIA - A graveside service for Dr. Clay Benson Dyar III, 68, will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209. A reception will be held immediately following the service at the home of Meredith and Charlie Spires. Dr. Dyar, a Columbia native, was the son of Clay Benson Dyar, Jr. and Nelle Hardy Dyar. He was born July 1, 1951. Clay graduated from A.C. Flora High School in 1969 and Wofford College in 1973. He went on to pursue a degree and career in dentistry and graduated from the MUSC College of Dental Medicine in 1978. He managed his own dental practice in Columbia for many years. Clay was an active participant in collegiate, community and professional organizations including Kappa Alpha Order, Delta Sigma Delta, Evening Optimist Club and the American Dental Association. He loved the game of golf, and was a member of Forest Lake Country Club. Clay was known for his warm spirit, wit, thoughtfulness and love of reading. The family is grateful for the love and friendship Clay received over the years. Those left to cherish Clay's memory include his beloved daughter, Meredith Dyar Spires, son-in-law Charlie Spires and grandchildren, Monroe and Nelle of Columbia; brother, Robert Hardy Dyar and sister-in-law, Connice of Charlotte; brother, Lollis Hardy Dyar of Aiken; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Stiff (Christian), Alexandria Dyar, Robert Hardy Dyar, Jr., Jonathan Dyar and Chip Dyar; significant other, Kaori Sullivan of Columbia; and many special friends and extended family members. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister, Nelle Dyar. The family suggest memorials be made to the Wofford Fund Area of Greatest Need, Attn: Wofford College, Office of Advancement, 429 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

