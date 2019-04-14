Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clemiegene Edwards. View Sign

Clemiegene Rhodes Edwards "Clemie" ATLANTA, GA - Clemiegene "Clemie" Rhodes Edwards, 85, of Atlanta, GA passed away January 11, 2019. The daughter of Elliott Richard Rhodes and Frances Kirby Rhodes, she was born on October 6, 1933 in Lake City, SC at the home of her beloved grandmother, Leetha Lee Kirby Boyd. Clemie spent her formative years between Rock Hill, SC, Ocean Drive, SC and Lake City, SC. An avid lover of music and a strong believer in the importance of education, she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Music from Winthrop College in 1955. She accepted a position teaching music in Hampton, SC, where she also served as organist and choir director at the First Baptist Church. In Hampton she met Otis Carlisle Edwards, who became her husband of 58 years. With Otis she raised two sons, Otis Carlisle Edwards, Jr. and Paul Kenneth Edwards. In 1969, the family moved to Columbia, SC, for Otis and Clemie to pursue their advanced educations. She earned her Master of Education degree from the University of South Carolina and taught in Richland School District 2, spending most of her teaching career in the Talented and Gifted program. Throughout the years in Columbia, Clemie was an active member of Shandon United Methodist Church, serving on its administrative board and singing in both the Chancel Choir and Celebration Choir, as well as volunteering at the Columbia Historic Society. In 1986, Otis and Clemie moved to Winnsboro, SC, where she became active at Bethel United Methodist Church, volunteering as organist and choir director, serving on the administrative board and representing the church at the Methodist Annual Conference and Laity Convocation. She continued her involvement with the Columbia Historic Society, serving as President of the Docents Guild. In 2012, Clemie and Otis left their dearly loved country home in Winnsboro and their friends in Columbia and moved to Atlanta, GA. She quickly established new friends at Lenbrook Retirement Community, where she was the founding director of the Lenbrook Singers, participated on the Fine Arts Committee and served as Hall Captain for the 10th floor. She also joined All Saints' Episcopal Church, where she touched many hearts. Clemie is survived by her sons Otis Carlisle Edwards, Jr. (Kim) and Paul Kenneth Edwards (Joe Alley); granddaughters Brooks Edwards Scurry (Hank), Kaitlin Ann Edwards , Summer Rose Edwards and Jordan Carlisle Edwards; sister-in-law Linda Kay "Snookie" Edwards (Charlie Abercrombie); and nieces, nephews and cousins. Burial services will be held at Shandon United Methodist Church in Columbia, SC on April 28, 2019, at 2:00pm, followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the All Saints' Episcopal Church Choir Fund, 634 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30308.

