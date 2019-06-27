Cleola Cameron Prine Eastover Cleola Hanna Cameron Prine, 90, of Eastover, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Known as the 'Butterfly Lady" Cleola, was born November 17, 1928 in Georgetown County, and was a daughter of the late Willie and Estelle Miller Hanna. Having come to Christ many years ago, she was most recently a member of Eason Memorial Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughters, Sandra Bryant and Janet Blackwell (Chuck); sons, Andrew M. Cameron (Ann) and Davis Cameron (Lueva); grandchildren, Paul D. Bryant, Michael L. Bryant (Amy), Michael Cameron (Cindy), Jennifer Rigby (Ben), Geoffrey Cameron; eight great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Gus Cameron; second husband, Marion Prine; three brothers and a sister. A funeral service for Mrs. Prine will be held 2 o'clock, Saturday, June 29th, at Shives Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel, 5202 Colonial Drive, Columbia with Pastor David Spears, Chaplain Dan Rummell, Chaplain Steve Acree and Dr. Michael Bryant officiating. Interment will follow at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1 o'clock. The family would like to thank the staff and care givers of NHC Lexington and Caris Hospice for their dedicated devotion to Mrs. Prine. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Eason Memorial Baptist Church, PO Box 564, Eastover, SC 29044. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on June 27, 2019