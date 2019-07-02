Clester Mitchell Shull HARTSVILLE- Funeral services for Mrs. Clester Mitchell Shull, 95, will be held at 1 o'clock on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Hartsville Church of God. The Rev. Patrick Dye will officiate with burial in Southland Memorial Gardens, West Columbia, SC. The family will receive friends from 12:00until 1:00 pm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the church. Memorials may be made the Hartsville Church of God, 704 Lakeview Blvd., Hartsville, SC 29550 of Elwood Avenue Church of God, 1427 Elmwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29201. Mrs. Shull died peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Born in Irmo, SC, she was a daughter of the late Clarence M. Morris Sr. and Eunice Bradshaw Morris. Clester was retired from Shulls-Dreher Packing Company where she was a meat cutter, moldings operator, and secretary/bookkeeper. She taught Sunday School at the Church of God for over 50 years. Surviving are her brothers, Clarence Morris, Jr. (Catherine) of Florence, SC, Bradley Morris (Ivy) of Hartsville, SC, Paul H Morris (Sandra) of Hartsville, SC, David Morris (Deloris)of Patrick, SC. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Wesley Shull; sister, Lydia Anne Morris Johnson; brothers, O. P. "Bill" Morris, Mack Morris. Online condolences may be given to the family at our website: www.bpafuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on July 2, 2019